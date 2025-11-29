ICE Barbie’s Claims About National Guard Shooter Debunked

Kristi Noem has been fact-checked after claiming that the National Guard shooting suspect arrived in the U.S. “unvetted” thanks to Joe Biden.

“The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration,” the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, 53, wrote as part of a long post on X earlier this week.

The alleged shooter is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who—despite Noem’s claims—is said to have been vetted on his arrival in 2021, and went on to have his asylum claim approved under Donald Trump.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been identified as the suspect of the National Guard shooting, with the Afghan national described as 'unvetted' by Noem. U.S. Department of Justice

Lakanwal was identified after his fingerprints were matched to those on his arrival in the U.S., following his departure from his native Afghanistan.

An insider familiar with his case told the Washington Post that Lakanwal was vetted before he began working with the CIA in Afghanistan, and then again when he fled his homeland for the U.S.

Under Operation Allies Welcome, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed at the time that all applicants were screened in a process involving the FBI, the CIA, and the National Counterterrorism Center.

Noem placed the blame at Joe Biden's door, but insider sources and the DHS itself say that all OAW parolees into the U.S. were vetted. X/@Sec_Noem

While Lakanwal came over to the U.S. under Biden’s OAW parole, it wasn’t until this year that he was granted asylum.

According to ABC News, Lakanwal applied for asylum last year, with three law enforcement officers telling the outlet that his claim was approved in April 2025 under the Trump administration.

The claim of “unvetted” refugees from Afghanistan allowed to come over to the U.S. at the fault of Joe Biden has quickly become a new MAGA rallying cry.

The same hour as Noem’s post, JD Vance similarly ranted: “I remember back in 2021 criticizing the Biden policy of opening the floodgate to unvetted Afghan refugees.

“Friends sent me messages calling me a racist. It was a clarifying moment. They shouldn’t have been in our country.”

Lakanwal-who gained asylum under Trump's administration-was identified via fingerprints in connection to the shooting, which resulted in the death of one National Guardsman while the other victim remains in critical condition. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Guard shooting occurred close to the White House, at the Farragut West Metro entrance, around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Two National Guard members were shot, with 20-year-old guardsman Sarah Beckstrom dying of her injuries a day later, while Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition. The suspect was subdued and hospitalized for minor injuries.