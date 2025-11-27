The suspect in the Washington, D.C. shooting of two National Guard members has been revealed by several news outlets.

Officials have identified Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, as the suspect, CBS and NBC reported. NBC cited four senior law enforcement sources who had been briefed on the investigation, while CBS cited “multiple law enforcement sources.” The Washington Post followed soon after.

The Associated Press also named Lakanwal, adding that “authorities were still working to fully confirm his background” in its report, citing two law enforcement officials and a person familiar with the matter.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021, according to CBS. His last known location was Bellingham, Washington.

A view of the scene after two members of the US National Guard were shot and 'critically wounded' near the White House in Washington DC, United States on November 26, 2025. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police’s Jeffrey Carroll had earlier confirmed authorities believe the shooter acted alone, however authorities are yet to identify the shooter officially.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Metropolitan Police in D.C. for more information.

“The FBI’s Washington Field Office is working with our law enforcement partners to investigate the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., this afternoon,” an FBI spokesperson told the Daily Beast. “We have no further details to provide at this time due to the ongoing investigation.”

Governor of West Virginia Patrick Morrisey told Fox News on Wednesday the identity of the guards has not been released yet out of respect to their families.

“What I can say is these are people that stepped up to serve their country and their state, Morrisey said. These are courageous people.”

Morrisey was awaiting more information on the suspect, however, he said “the shooting was brazen. Clearly this is a political targeting and it’s wrong on every single level. We’re going to learn more about this individual in the upcoming days. And I want to make sure whatever happens at the end of this, justice gets served.”

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey on Fox News. screen grab

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot on Wednesday afternoon in a D.C. street and remain in critical condition.

The officers were on a patrol when the suspect turned a corner, raised a firearm and shot at them, officials said.

“It appears … to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard,” MPD Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said.