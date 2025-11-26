National Guard Shooting Sparks White House Lockdown

The White House is in lockdown after a shooter fired at National Guard soldiers near the president’s residence.

ABC News reported that two guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington, a few blocks from the White House.

“Critical Incident: MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 17th and I Street, NW. Please avoid the area. Updates to come,” the Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X at 2:49 pm. Please avoid the area as MPD and our partners work to secure the scene.

Secret Service and emergency personnel were seen responding to the incident, the Daily Mail reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast: “The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed.”

President Donald Trump is in Palm Beach, Florida, with wife, Melania, for the Thanksgiving holiday.