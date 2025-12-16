ICE Barbie’s Daughter Reveals Who She Brought to Thanksgiving

Kristi Noem had special guests over for Thanksgiving this year, her daughter has revealed.

The Homeland Security secretary, 54, spent the holiday cooking up a feast for her family and security detail, her daughter Kassidy Noem Peters, 31, told Vanity Fair.

“On Thanksgiving, me and my sister and my mom spent most of the day cooking,” Kassidy said. “What was really cool about this year is she had all of her Secret Service [with her] and so we cooked a meal to get enough food for them to have Thanksgiving with us. I don’t think that many politicians would have done that. She wanted to make it special for them.”

Noem shares three children with her husband, Bryon: Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker. The couple has been married for more than three decades.

On Thanksgiving, Kassidy said, their big family crammed together to share a traditional spread of turkey, roast beef, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, bread, cranberry dip, and carrot cake.

“We had literally everything,” she said. “She likes to try to keep life as normal as possible.”

Happy 32nd Anniversary to us!! I love you Bryon ❤️. Thank you for making me a wife, mother, grandmother, and living a life full of adventure with me! pic.twitter.com/ZmfHRcfbwD — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 23, 2024

The Noem children have been under the spotlight for most of their lives. Kassidy was only eight when her mom was elected to the state legislature and 12 when she was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives. Noem’s career later took her to Capitol Hill as a representative for South Dakota.

“We went out to DC with her a lot—four or five times a year,” Kassidy told Vanity Fair. “I don’t know that many kids [who] got that kind of experience, kids of congressional members at the time.”

Noem became governor in 2019, but got plucked out by President Donald Trump to lead his divisive immigration blitz as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year.

Though she and her husband have been married since they were in their twenties, Noem allegedly has a lover keeping her company in D.C.: Corey Lewandowski, a lobbyist-slash-political operative turned Homeland Security senior adviser.

The alleged affair has been described as the “worst-kept secret” in D.C., and it’s reportedly caught the attention of the White House.

A DHS spokesperson called a New York Magazine article on the alleged affair a “hit piece [that] reads like a preteen rage-scrolling, then prompting ChatGPT for a screed on misogyny—complete with zero substance and maximum bulls--t."

Three former DHS officials told The Bulwark that Trump’s aides have grown increasingly frustrated with Lewandowski, who wields great power within the agency.

“Things are f–--ed,” one former official said of the pair. “It’s horrible, they’re going to destroy this place. I’m just hoping the new secretary gets here in time.”

But Trump has put rumors of Noem’s potential firing to rest.