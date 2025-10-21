ICE Barbie’s Goon Shoots Marshal During Moronic Gun Move

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent attempting to grab a suspect ended up shooting a U.S. Marshal who was assisting in a bungled operation in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security said a team of ICE agents and U.S. Marshals was conducting a “targeted enforcement traffic stop” in South Los Angeles when a suspect—described as “an illegal alien who had previously escaped from custody”—attempted to evade arrest by ramming a law enforcement vehicle.

“Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “The illegal alien was hit in the elbow and one law enforcement officer was shot in the hand by a ricochet bullet.”

Investigators believe shots were fired after an ICE agent came up to the suspect’s vehicle and smashed a window using their service weapon, according to CNN. The agent’s weapon is believed to have discharged during an attempt to grab the suspect, striking both the suspect and a deputy marshal in the process, the outlet reported. The DHS did not immediately respond to an inquiry about details reported by CNN.

Both individuals were taken to a hospital. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement that the marshal with the Central District of California sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. The suspect’s condition is not currently known.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was assisting in the arrest of a suspect wanted for illegal entry.

McLaughlin proceeded to pin the blame on liberals.

“These are the consequences of conduct and rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and activists who urge illegal aliens to resist arrest. Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement, and the public at risk,” she said in an X post republished by top White House aide Stephen Miller, widely credited as the architect of the administration’s hardline immigration crackdown.

The incident on the 400 block of East 20th Street occurred just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday after law enforcement agents boxed in the suspect using their vehicles, sources told the Los Angeles Times. An aerial view of the scene, captured by ABC News, showed several vehicles clustered in one spot on the street.

The incident on the 400 block of East 20th Street in South Los Angeles. ABC News Live

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency had dispatched a team to the scene. The DHS, FBI, and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the incident.

Los Angeles is one of several blue cities that has been targeted by the Trump administration in its immigration blitz.

Last month, a man in Chicago accused of resisting arrest and ramming into ICE officers with his car was shot dead by an agent.

It was one of several instances where ICE agents claimed that the targets of their operations rammed their vehicles.

Just last week, ICE officers alleged that a civilian rammed into their vehicle in Oxnard, California. But an immigrant rights group said ICE “intentionally struck” the man’s vehicle while he was observing an immigration operation.