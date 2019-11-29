ICE Deports Worker Injured in New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel Collapse
An undocumented construction worker who was injured in the collapse of the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel—and complained about work conditions there—was deported to Honduras Friday, according to the Times-Picayune. Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma, a Honduran national, had voiced concerns over the integrity of the building to investigators before Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detained him for more than a month. He was hurt in the Oct. 12 implosion of the unfinished building when he fell several stories, but managed to escape the wreckage. Authorities arrested him as he was recovering from the accident, which killed three and injured dozens. His attorneys have argued ICE and his former employer conspired to deport him in retaliation for his complaints. An ICE spokesman denied that.