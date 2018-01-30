ICE Deports Palestinian Man, Ignoring Congressional Request

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials deported a Palestinian man who’d lived in the U.S. for nearly 40 years, despite a congressional stay granted to him. Amer Othman Adi was deported even after his ex-wife signed an affidavit saying that “the marriage was indeed legitimate” and “that authorities had pressured her to previously say the marriage had been fake.” A House Judiciary Committee bill requested that the Department of Homeland Security review his case in mid-January—which would allow Adi to remain in the United States for another six months. ICE ignored the stay and kept him in jail until he was deported to Jordan.