ICE HQ Evacuated After ‘Mysterious White Powder’ Found in Envelopes

Five envelopes containing a mysterious white powder sparked evacuations at a New York ICE hub accused of caging migrants in horrific conditions.

Hazmat teams were dispatched to the 9th floor of 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials came into contact with the “unknown white powder” stashed inside five envelopes found in the department’s mail room.

The building has been the subject of protests and complaints that it houses detained migrants in miserable conditions.

The federal building has been a frequent target of anti-ICE protests throughout Trump's second term. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

Two people came into contact with the mystery substance, and the building was evacuated, although officials have reported no illnesses or injuries to employees.

“No threat remains to any employees or the public at this time,” said Christopher Raia, the FBI’s assistant director in New York, at a press conference Thursday.

The envelopes will be sent to a lab in Quantico, Virginia, for further testing, he added, and warned the public that “sending threatening letters of this nature, whether real or a hoax, is a crime.”

While we await test results from our federal partners, @FDNY Hazmat teams are on the ground to ensure the safety of everyone inside and outside of the building. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 14, 2025

New York Mayor Eric Adams also announced the discovery of the packages in a post on X.

“New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza where envelopes containing white powder were discovered. I want to also reassure you that there are no known injuries at this time,” he wrote.

On Friday, Adams said tests confirmed there were “no dangerous substances” in the envelopes.

The 41-storey building at Federal Plaza has gained notoriety this year as the heart of ICE’s operations in New York, and has been a frequent target of protests during the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented migrants.

In addition to being an admin hub for ICE, the 10th floor of the building acts as a makeshift detention center, which a federal judge ordered must be improved this week after detainees reported having little access to food and water, sleeping on cement floors surrounded by a “horrific stench” of sweat, feces, urine, and being denied medical treatment or access to lawyers.

In court filings seen by The Independent, detainee Hugo Elias Sanchez Trillos described wearing “the same clothes for 19 days, without ever having an opportunity to bathe.”

Detainees at the facility have reported horrific conditions. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“The food was processed and awful; it was difficult to eat. It came inside plastic bags that were usually cold,” he added, and said water was only served “when the guards felt like it.”

“The guards would eat their own food in front of us, things like pizza and hamburgers. … We were so hungry and it felt like they were jeering at us.”

Fellow detainee Joselyn Chipantiza Sisalema said the room “smelled terrible because no one had bathed,” telling the court “there was no bathroom paper, and the guards would throw only a few paper napkins into our room.”

FBI Officials have confirmed nobody have been injured by the mysterious substance. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has denied that the conditions are subprime and says it plans to appeal the judge’s ruling.