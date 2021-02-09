ICE Ignores Biden Order and Deports 22 Children and Babies to Haiti, Says Report
GONE ROGUE
Last week, the Biden administration reportedly ordered the suspension of deportation flights to Haiti in an attempt to assert its control over Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, that effort appears to have failed. According to The Guardian, at least 72 people were deported to Haiti from the United States on Monday, including a two-month-old baby and 21 other children. Two flights were reportedly chartered by ICE to take people from Laredo, Texas, to the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. The flights have angered immigration-rights activists, who had hoped for a kinder approach after Donald Trump left the White House last month. “It is unconscionable for us as a country to continue with the same draconian, cruel policies that were pursued by the Trump administration,” said Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. “I don’t know what’s going on between ICE and the Biden administration, but we know what needs to be done: The deportations must stop.” Haiti is in a state of political chaos after an alleged coup attempt has again roiled the hemisphere’s poorest country.