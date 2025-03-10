Trumpland

ICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations

ICE COLD

A permanent resident of the U.S. was detained hours before the secretary of state promised a crackdown on “Hamas supporters.”

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Marco Rubio
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsChelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
PoliticsUsha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell
WorldCanada’s Justin Trudeau Uses Farewell Speech to Hit Trump
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsNew MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki