Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
ICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
ICE COLD
A permanent resident of the U.S. was detained hours before the secretary of state promised a crackdown on “Hamas supporters.”
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Mar. 10 2025
10:19AM EDT
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
Chelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
Royalist
Trump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
Politics
Usha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell
World
Canada’s Justin Trudeau Uses Farewell Speech to Hit Trump
Julia Ornedo
Politics
New MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki