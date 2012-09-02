CHEAT SHEET
    ICE Official Suzanne Barr Resigns

    Lapedra Tolson, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security / AP Photo

    Well this doesn't happen everyday. Suzanne Barr, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security and longtime aide to department secretary Janet Napolitano, resigned on Saturday after being accused of making the office culture hostile to men. Barr called the accusations against her "unfounded" but still resigned, after a lawsuit accused her of creating “a frat-house-type atmosphere that is targeted to humiliate and intimidate male employees." New York Rep. Peter King, the Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has vowed to scrutinize the matter when Congress returns from vacation.

