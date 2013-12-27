Icebreakers to Rescue Trapped Ship

CHEAT SHEET
After spending Christmas marooned in the Antarctic ice, the 74 people aboard the the MV Akademik Shokalskiy may be freed Friday. Snow Dragon, the Chinese icebreaking ship, has sailed through a cyclone and is on its way to the trapped Russian vessel. The ship was stranded on Tuesday after a blizzard moved the sea, freezing it around the ship. French and Australian icebreakers are also on their way to the stranded ship. What happens if the icebreaking ships get trapped on the way? They'll need to be rescued, too.