Iconic Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dies in London

Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, whose clothing defined Britain’s infamous punk era of the 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 81, her eponymous brand confirmed on Instagram.

Westwood died “peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” a statement said. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the brand’s statement said. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

The post said Westwood “considered herself a Taoist” and believed the Tao spiritual system “gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated.