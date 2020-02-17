Iconic Plymouth Rock Vandalized With Red Graffiti
Plymouth Rock, an iconic Massachusetts landmark meant to commemorate the spot where Pilgrims set foot on American soil, was found vandalized Monday morning. According to news station WBZ-TV, the rock with “1620” inscribed on it was covered in red spray paint overnight. Other monuments, like the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument to the Forefathers, were also vandalized. Plymouth town manager Melissa Arrighi said police were investigating. “We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town,” she tweeted. The Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce told WCVB they plan to press charges against the individuals involved. A ceremony commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims landing in America is scheduled for late April.