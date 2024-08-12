Iconic Pokémon Voice Actor Rachel Lillis Dies From Cancer at 46

Rachael Lillis, who voiced iconic Pokémon characters like Misty, Jessie, and Jigglypuff has died from cancer at 46.

News of her passing was confirmed on Monday by her costar Veronica Taylor on X. Taylor voices the series’ main character, Ash Ketchum.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024. Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

In follow-up messages, Taylor added that Lillis “had unlimited kindness and compassion” and “will live on in our memories for eternity.”

Following her message, fans took to the comments to express their condolences.

“Goodbye and thank you for a childhood of memories,” one user wrote. “Rest in peace misty thank you for making my childhood,” added another.

Lillis lent her voice to 423 episodes of the Pokémon TV series that began in the late 1990s. She also worked on projects like the Super Smash Bros video game and animated series Winx Club.