Iconic ‘Spider-Man’ Comic Panel Scooped Up for Record $3.36 Million at Auction
COINS FOR COMICS
Spider-Man’s live-action adaptation may have made more than $1.5 billion so far, but his comic-book roots aren’t doing so bad either. A single page of a 1984 comic book featuring the webslinger sold for $3.36 million at an auction Friday, according to the Associated Press, shattering the record for the most paid for a single panel of comic book art. The buyer and seller of the expensive relic were not named. The “Secret Wars No. 8” panel featured the first appearance of Spider-Man’s symbiote suit, an altered black version of his costume that would eventually lead to the character Venom. The previous record was held by a panel from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that teased the first appearance of Wolverine. A DC comic also sold for a hefty amount: $3.18 million for one of the last editions of Superman’s debut comic, Action Comics No. 1.