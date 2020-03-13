Idaho Judge Booted From Doomsday Mom’s Case
The judge in the doomsday mom case has disqualified himself after the defense exercised its right to kick him off. Lori Vallow’s attorneys did not provide a reason for wanting Madison County, Idaho, Magistrate Judge Farren Eddins removed; each side in every criminal case is entitled to one disqualification without cause. Eddins revealed during a hearing on Friday that he discussed the matter with Vallow’s attorneys and prosecutors in a teleconference on Thursday, but provided no details. Vallow, the doomsday-obsessed wife of an author of apocalyptic novels, has refused to cooperate with the search for her two children missing since September. She is being held in lieu of $1 million bail on charges of child desertion, contempt of court, and promotion of a criminal act.