Rogue Idaho Lt. Gov Wants to Buy Discredited COVID Machines Sold by Trump Donor
Read it at Idaho State Journal
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has fought the state’s lockdown orders and urged constituents to get together for Thanksgiving in violation of medical advice. And now she wants to spend taxpayer money on disinfecting “cubes” from a company—owned by Trump donor Don Ahern—that uses discredited technology. Not only did a study find pass-through fumigation is essentially useless in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it can also be dangerous. Nevertheless, the Idaho State Journal reports that McGeachin wants to spend almost $60,000 of CARES Act funds to buy seven of Xtreme Manufacturing’s “mobile air disinfection” systems for the state Capitol and other spots around the state—plus $8.64 million for staff to run the units.