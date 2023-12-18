CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
IDF Says It’s Discovered Hamas’ Largest Tunnel Yet
CAVERNOUS
Read it at CNN
The Israeli Defense Forces said it discovered the largest Hamas tunnel yet Sunday in the far north of Gaza. The structure spans roughly 2.5 miles and is wide enough to drive a vehicle into. Photos and video shared by the country’s military show the cylindrical tunnel, which they said was seized “a few weeks ago,” is equipped with communications systems, air ventilation and electricity. The tunnel does not cross the northern border between Gaza, but stops some 400 meters from the now-closed Erez Crossing.