IDF Says It’s Discovered Hamas’ Largest Tunnel Yet

    An image of the Hamas tunnel shared by the Israeli Defense Forces

    Israeli Defense Forces

    The Israeli Defense Forces said it discovered the largest Hamas tunnel yet Sunday in the far north of Gaza. The structure spans roughly 2.5 miles and is wide enough to drive a vehicle into. Photos and video shared by the country’s military show the cylindrical tunnel, which they said was seized “a few weeks ago,” is equipped with communications systems, air ventilation and electricity. The tunnel does not cross the northern border between Gaza, but stops some 400 meters from the now-closed Erez Crossing.

