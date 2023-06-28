Idris Elba Hates That Bond Casting Conversation ‘Became About Race’
‘BECAME ABOUT NONSENSE’
Idris Elba revealed that he was flattered by speculation he might be in the running to play the next James Bond—until “disgusting and off-putting” racism devolved the casting conversation into “nonsense.” Speaking on the SmartLess podcast to hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the British actor said, “The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this… We’re all actors, and we understand that role is one of those sort of coveted [parts].” While people in most “corners” of the internet seemed delighted that he might be suiting up as 007, the mood was soured by a minority crying that he, as a Black actor, wasn’t right for the role. “Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race,” Elba said. “It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.” After the rumor mill was set off by an email from the 2014 Sony hack that seemingly threw his name into the mix, both the actor and franchise producers repeatedly tried to shut the idea down, with Elba telling The Guardian earlier this year that “there’s never been any sort of truth to any of it.”