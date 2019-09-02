If FDR Built It, Donald Trump Wants to Destroy It

It is now 75 years since the momentous summer of 1944 that saw the breakthrough in Normandy, the liberation of Paris, and the steady American advance across the Pacific. The architect of the alliance making this triumph possible was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose goal was not only to prevail over the Axis but, as Nigel Hamilton writes in his history of FDR as war leader, “to form a worldwide international organization” to secure the peace.

That organization became the United Nations, which later this month will hold the 74th session of its General Assembly. Although Roosevelt did not live to see it, he considered the UN his crowning achievement, providing in Hamilton’s words, “ideals that men and women could fight for, not simply against.” For FDR, establishing an international authority that would guarantee the postwar peace was a pivotal war aim.

In Donald Trump we have a different man. Whereas Roosevelt sought to attract such ideological foes as the Soviet Union in the hope of sufficiently reconciling rivalries to achieve common goals, Trump seeks to inflame differences as he did at the recent G7 conference in Biarritz where he baited our allies on tariffs and global warming.