Atlanta Radio Executive Reportedly Caught on Camera Using Racial Slurs
Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Drew Lauter, president of iHeartMedia Atlanta, was fired after a video of him repeatedly using the N-word surfaced, a report says. The video shows him saying the slur multiple times in front of other employees in a car after a charity event, according to local station WSB-TV. An unnamed Black employee reportedly took the video. His attorney said this wasn’t the first time the employee heard Lauter use racist language. Lauter had worked for the Atlanta branch of iHeartMedia since 2020 and the video reportedly took place in August 2021. An iHeartMedia spokesperson said “allegations of this nature go against our company values and our policies and we take them very seriously.”