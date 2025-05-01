Rep. Ilhan Omar had no patience for a right-wing journalist who asked about her colleagues’ trips to El Salvador Thursday.

The Democratic congresswoman cussed out Myles Morell from conservative news website The Daily Caller on Thursday after he asked her about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man mistakenly deported by the Trump administration.

“Do you think more of your Democratic colleagues should be traveling to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of Abrego Garcia?” Morell asked Omar, referencing recent trips by liberal lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Yassamin Ansari, to visit the deportee.

INSANE: Rep. Ilhan Omar tells Daily Caller News Foundation reporter @MylesMorell to “f*** off” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cZdn6BmgWj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2025

“I think you should f–k off,” Omar responded as she and her team walked past the reporter.

“I’m sorry, what, congresswoman? Who should?” Morell responded.

“You,” the lawmaker doubled down.

In a video posted on X following the tense interaction, Morell said he had been spending the day asking House Democrats if they would encourage their colleagues to fly to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S.

“I just found that very unprofessional, very rude, especially when I was just a journalist who’s trying to do his job,” he said of Omar’s response.

Here are my thoughts on the encounter with @Ilhan. I am a Capitol Hill reporter and I work with The @DailyCaller News Foundation. I come to the Hill whenever Congress is in session to talk to lawmakers about recent developments in U.S. politics👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/c2OR2wuMKQ — Myles Morell (@MylesMorell) May 1, 2025

“Always a pleasure to see you,” Morell wrote in another post, tagging Omar’s account.

The clip sparked a firestorm in MAGAworld.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace reposted The Daily Caller’s video, writing: “Waiting for Dem outrage over her choice of words.”

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk said Omar “has no class, no gratitude to America, and no honor,” adding that she was “truly a disgrace to the U.S. Congress.”

MAGA commentator Tomi Lahren similarly said Omar was a “nasty woman.”

“Reminder: Democrats say Donald Trump has lowered the tone of political rhetoric,” conservative pundit Piers Morgan said.

I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f*ck off. https://t.co/qxqqAhaIEc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 1, 2025

Despite the outrage, Omar offered no apologies.

“I said what I said,” she wrote in response to a post by MAGA influencer Libs of TikTok. “You and all your miserable trolls can f*ck off.”

The Minnesota representative has had several heated clashes with conservative reporters in the past.

In March, she pushed Fox News reporter Johnny Belisario out of an elevator while he was asking her why she refused to stand during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

“You need to move,” Omar told the reporter as she closed the elevator on him. “Have a good day. I need to go to a meeting.”

Last year, she shushed another Fox News reporter who asked her about comments she made suggesting that there were “pro-genocide” Jews.

In October 2023, Omar called a Fox Business reporter a “crazy lady” as she evaded questions about an Israel-Palestine ceasefire. Later that month, she yelled in exasperation in response to another question about the issue.