Ilhan Omar Shares Chilling Death Threat Voicemail She Says She Got After Boebert’s Attack
‘WE KNOW WHAT YOU ARE’
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has shared a chilling death threat she says she received after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) portrayed her as an “evil” jihadist and suicide bomber at a recent campaign event. In a voicemail recording Omar shared at a news conference Tuesday, an unnamed caller can be heard telling the Muslim lawmaker: “You will not live much longer... We see you Muslim and (n-slur) bitch, we know what you’re up to. You’re all about taking over our country. Don’t worry, there’s plenty that will love the opportunity to take you off the face of this fucking earth. Come get it. But you fucking Muslim piece of shit. You jihadist. We know what you are. You’re a fucking traitor.” Omar said the voicemail threat was just one of many she has received that are “often triggered by Republican attacks on my faith.” Omar and fellow Reps. Andre Carson and Rashida Tlaib called on GOP leadership to take action against Boebert for her comments, for which she has refused to apologize to Omar directly.