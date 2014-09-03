Ill Boy’s Parents Freed in Spain

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
Spanish authorities have freed the parents of 5-year-old Ashya King. The British couple had been jailed after they took the boy from Britain, against medical advice, in search of alternative treatments for his brain tumor. British officials announced that they will drop charges against Brett and Naghemeh King, and will not seek to have them extradited to the U.K. Ashya’s parents wanted the boy to be given proton-beam therapy, a treatment not provided by Britain’s national health system. They will now make the trip from Madrid to join the boy in Malaga.