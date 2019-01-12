Illinois Denies Permit to R. Kelly for Spring Break Concert

Read it at Chicago Tribune
Fallout from the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly continues to pile up. Illinois officials have denied a permit for the R&B singer to perform a spring break concert in April because they are concerned about protests in the wake of sex abuse allegations, according to the Chicago Tribune. Protesters faced off with the singer’s supporters outside his studio on Saturday. A shouting match between the two sides erupted, with the R. Kelly fans blasting his music. The documentary has triggered new scrutiny of decades of accusations against Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing.