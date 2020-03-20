Illinois Gov. Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order That Will Remain in Effect Until April

Read it at The Chicago Tribune
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a “stay at home” order Friday, mandating that state residents shelter in place starting Saturday. According to The Chicago Tribune, the order will take effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday and remain until April 7. Residents will still be able to go to grocery stores, take walks outside, and run other errands. Roads will also remain open. “For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your lives will not change very much,” he said. This comes after New York and California also issued state-wide “stay at home” orders.