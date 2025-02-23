The New Abnormal

Illinois Gov. Pritzker Slays ‘King’ Trump in Rousing Speech

BONUS PODCAST

The New Abnormal hosts say Democrats are desperately in need of more leaders like Pritzker “rising to the moment.”

Opinion
Trump with JB Pritzker quote.
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
