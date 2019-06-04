Illinois Man Charged With Domestic Assault After Wife Records Fatal Fall on Phone

A Illinois man was charged with third-degree domestic assault on Monday after his wife fell to her death at a parking garage near Busch Stadium, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The body of 27-year-old Allissa Martin was reportedly found on the ramp of a ballpark parking garage after a 911 call alerted police following the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs game on Saturday. Her husband, 30-year-old Bradley Jenkins, was at the scene and appeared “agitated” and drunk. Police found Martin's phone on the seventh floor of the parking garage and its video camera was still recording. According to Det. Mark West, the video showed the couple arguing and Martin telling Jenkins to “stop punching her face.” Martin then dropped the phone. “Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls,” West reportedly wrote in a probable cause statement. Jenkins reportedly lied to police, telling detectives he wasn’t on the garage roof with Martin and their argument did not become physical—in direct contradiction with the video and audio evidence. Martin's death is reportedly under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted. Jenkins is being held on $100,000 bail.