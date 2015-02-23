Illinois Rep. Billed Planes, Concerts

CHEAT SHEET
Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock has been spending taxpayer and campaign funds on expensive personal exploits, according to an investigation by the Associated Press. The AP reports that Schock, who is already under probe by an ethics inquiry after decorating his office Downton Abbey-style, also spent funds on donor-sponsored private planes, music concerts, and a massage company. The report found at least a dozen flights on donors’ planes since mid-2011; they add up to more than $40,000. He also took his interns to a sold-out Katy Perry concert last June. In response to the report, Schock’s office said the congressman has begun a review “concerning this issue and others to determine whether they can be improved.”