I’m Happy Joe Biden Is President. I’ll Be Really Happy When He Delivers Trans Equality.

Watching President Joe Biden take the oath of office, address the nation, pay his respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and walk into the White House, I hoped there would be some sign that he saw me, too. At the end of Wednesday, it came.

As part of his first afternoon at work, Biden signed 17 executive orders, among them one restoring protections for LGBTQ+ Americans in the workplace in support of a recent Supreme Court decision, Bostock v. Clayton County.

It included these powerful words: “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” This is a big, welcome deal. As The Daily Beast reported last week, 12 states are currently considering legislating against trans kids’ access to health care and sports.