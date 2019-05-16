World-Renowned Louvre Pyramid Architect, I.M. Pei, Dies at 102

World-renowned architect I.M. Pei has died at age 102, according to his son Chien Chung Pei, The New York Times reports. The Chinese-American architect became well-known for taking on unexpected commissions, most notably the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Museum of Islamic Art, in Doha, Qatar, in 2008. Pei was best known for designing the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the glass pyramid that serves as an entry for the Louvre museum in Paris, France. Pei began his career in 1948, after he received his graduate degree in architecture from Harvard. He designed several high-rise buildings in New York City throughout his career, as well as the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, New York, and the Des Moines Art Center, in Iowa.