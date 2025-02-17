Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
The New Abnormal
Image of Trump’s Oval Office Humiliation Will Define His Presidency
BONUS PODCAST
“It looks like the president of the United States slumped over like a puppet while his master does the talking.”
The Daily Beast
Updated
Feb. 17 2025
1:02PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 17 2025
12:43PM EST
Opinion
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
The Daily Beast
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Jerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Media
CNN Host Kaitlan Collins Bites Back After Conservatives Flame Her X Post
Julia Ornedo
Politics
RFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
Media
Jim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh