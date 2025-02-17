The New Abnormal

Image of Trump’s Oval Office Humiliation Will Define His Presidency

BONUS PODCAST

“It looks like the president of the United States slumped over like a puppet while his master does the talking.”

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast
Opinion
Trump's Iconic Oval Office Meeting.
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Kaitlan Collins Bites Back After Conservatives Flame Her X Post
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
MediaJim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh