Netflix has unveiled exciting new details on Netflix House, its upcoming, permanent entertainment venue concept. The theme park-adjacent experience will open its first spots in Philadelphia at the King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025, Netflix announced Tuesday. A third location is also slated to open in 2027 on the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas. The over 100,000-square-foot venues will feature immersive experiences built around Netflix’s most popular IPs including Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday. The Dallas location, for example, will feature a “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” experience where guests can “journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople,” per Netflix. A “Squid Game: Survive the Trials” experience will also be opening in Dallas where fans can test their luck playing the twisted games. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, guests can expect to enjoy “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts,” a “school carnival” that falls under “Wednesday’s spell” and “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit,” an experience built around the hit anime series. The two locations will also each have a Netflix Bites eatery, a restaurant inspired by Netflix shows and characters. The streaming giant plans to build more installations for shows like Bridgerton and Money Heist in the future as it expands its “Netflix House” experience, per Variety.