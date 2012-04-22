Immigration Law Heads to Supremes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
At least seven states will have their gaze fixed on the Supreme Court beginning Wednesday as oral arguments will be presented over an immigration law that took root in Arizona two years ago. The law, which gave the right to state officials to question anyone they stop about immigration status, led to similar measures in Alabama, Indiana, South Carolina, and Utah. If the court endorses the law, it would be seen as a blow to immigrants’ rights. The Obama administration fought against the measure, which, it said, “focuses solely on maximum enforcement and pays no heed to the multifaceted judgments.”