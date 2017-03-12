Impeached S. Korean Leader Leaves Palace

CHEAT SHEET
On Sunday, just two days after the Constitutional Court removed Park Geun-hye, South Korea's leader, from office, Park left the presidential Blue House in Seoul to return to her previous private residence. Hundreds of thousands of protesters had gathered almost every week at the presidential palace calling for her departure. Park became the first South Korean leader to be forced out of office in response to public pressure since Syngman Rhee, the country's first president, fled to Hawaii in 1960. “I am sorry that I could not finish the presidential duty that was entrusted to me,” Park said in a brief statement. “I will bear with me all the consequences.”