A NEW FRONT?
FBI Requests Interview With Anonymous Ukraine Call Whistleblower, Says Report
The FBI has requested an interview with the anonymous CIA whistleblower who filed a complaint over President Trump’s July 25 Ukraine call, Yahoo News reports. An FBI agent reportedly contacted one of the lawyers representing the whistleblower in October. The agent is said to have asked for time to question the CIA analyst whose complaint triggered the congressional inquiry into the president’s dealings with Ukraine. However, Yahoo News reports no interview has been scheduled, and it’s unclear whether the whistleblower’s lawyers will agree to it. Mark Zaid, one of the lawyers for the whistleblower, declined to comment for the report, as did an FBI spokesperson. The whistleblower filed the complaint with the intelligence community’s inspector general on Aug. 12. Senior Republicans have made repeated efforts to reveal their identity, and multiple threats have been made against the whistleblower and his lawyers.