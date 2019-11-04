CHEAT SHEET
STAY AWAY
Four Trump Officials to Snub Impeachment Inquiry Monday: WSJ
Four Trump administration officials who were scheduled to testify in front of the impeachment inquiry Monday will not appear for their depositions, according to the Wall Street Journal. The officials are Robert Blair, a senior adviser to chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; John Eisenberg, deputy counsel to the president for national security affairs; Michael Ellis, Eisenberg’s deputy; and Brian McCormack, a director at the White House budget office. They have all been told by the White House that they cannot testify, according to the report. It is unclear how House Democratic leaders will respond to the block, but a federal judge is already deliberating whether former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman can be forced to testify in the inquiry after the White House told him to stay away. The White House has vowed not to cooperate with the inquiry but several current administration officials testified last week after receiving subpoenas.