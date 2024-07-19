The 2024 Republican National Convention will draw to a close Thursday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after four days packed with political stunts, patriotic attire and picture-perfect bulldogs. Yes, this is a moment for Babydog.

Amid an eclectic, fired-up lineup of speakers, prominent members of the extended Trump family landed prime spots: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle; Eric Trump and Lara Trump among them. (The absence of other folks’, meanwhile, was also noteworthy.) But other than her grandfather's still-to-come closing speech, it was the debut of 17-year-old Kai Trump that drew the most interest—a sign, perhaps, of a third-generation of the Trump dynasty staking its claim in the public consciousness, even before many of them are eligible to vote.

With that said, take a look back at Kai’s childhood in the gallery below.

September 2007

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump pose with their 4-month-old daughter Kai—the couple’s first child—in New York City.

September 2008

Donald Trump Jr. and 16-month-old Kai attend a tournament hosted by Eric Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, New York.

November 2008

Trump Jr. and Kai pose with their maternal grandmother (and great grandmother) Marie Zelnickova at Mar-a-Lago during Thanksgiving celebrations in 2008.

October 2012

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump attend the premiere of the 2012 Disney animated movie Secret of the Wings with their children Kai and Donald John III, flanked by the movie’s stars, fairies Tinkerbell and Periwinkle.

September 2014

Musician Dee Snider serenades 7-year-old Kai on stage with Donald Trump Jr. (in a fabulous wig) following a tournament Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, New York.

April 2016

Kai and her brother Donald John III stand in front of (from left) Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump for a photo following an appearance on NBC’s Today Show.

June 2016

Kai joins her grandfather, Donald Trump, for a (golf cart) ride while touring his oft-controversial golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland.

January 2017

Kai is photographed, while taking a photo of her own, during Trump’s inauguration ceremony at the White House.

July 2022

Kai (front, far left) joins members of her extended family for the funeral of her grandmother, Ivana Trump, in New York.

October 2022

15-year-old Kai tees off during a pro-am tournament at the Trump National Doral golf course in Miami, Florida.

October 2022

And is joined by her grandfather, Donald Trump, at the event.

July 2024

Kai speaks during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Of her “normal grandpa,” Kai said that the former President is “caring and loving,” a fervent supporter of her golf game and “truly wants the best for this country.”