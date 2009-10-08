In the Shadow of Violence: A U.N. Exhibit of Women in Congo

Ron Haviv/VII

Mourning a Child

Ron Haviv/VII

Pregnant at 14

Lynsey Addario/VII

Children of Rape

Lynsey Addario/VII

Integrating the Army

Lynsey Addario/VII

At the Rebel Base

Lynsey Addario/VII

Refuge for Women

Lynsey Addario/VII

Trapped in the Fighting

Lynsey Addario/VII

Soldiers' Victim

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

'Evil' Children

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

A General's Stronghold

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

Congolese Gold Rush

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

Shelter for Children

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

A Life Cut Short

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

After the Elections

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

Accused of Rape

Marcus Bleasdale/VII

Fighting Malnutrition

Ron Haviv/ VII

Waiting for a Priest

Ron Haviv/VII

Battle Scars

James Nachtwey/VII Agency

An Ailing Family

James Nachtwey/VII Agency

Finally, Nourishment

James Nachtwey/VII Agency

Inside the Hospital

James Nachtwey/VII Agency