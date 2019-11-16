POISONOUS
Inaction by U.K. and Allies Over Russian Meddling in U.S. Elections Emboldened Russia: Report
Inaction by the United Kingdom and some of its allies after Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections may have emboldened Russia, according to a new report by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism. The report says British members of the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) were told that the failure to respond to the meddling by the U.K. and some of its allies may have led to grave acts, including the poisonings of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in March 2018. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism is now suing the British government for access to the ISC committee report on potential Russian interference into its own upcoming election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson blocked the publication of the report until after elections next month despite a final clearance and vetting being given for its release.