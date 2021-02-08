CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Inauguration Star Amanda Gorman Becomes First Super Bowl Poet
HISTORIC
Read it at BuzzFeed News
Poet Amanda Gorman’s second act after her viral performance at President Biden’s inauguration? The Super Bowl. The 22-year-old became the first poet to perform in the 55-year history of the event, reciting a piece dedicated to frontline health care workers. “It’s not an extant possibility that a poet will be at something like the Super Bowl, it’s just nothing I have really heard about before,” Gorman said Sunday, according to BuzzFeed News. “And so these are the moments I strive for in my lifetime, which is to bring poetry into the spaces that we least expect it.”