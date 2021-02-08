CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Inauguration Star Amanda Gorman Becomes First Super Bowl Poet

    HISTORIC

    Arya Hodjat

    Breaking News Intern

    Screenshot via CBS/NFL

    Poet Amanda Gorman’s second act after her viral performance at President Biden’s inauguration? The Super Bowl. The 22-year-old became the first poet to perform in the 55-year history of the event, reciting a piece dedicated to frontline health care workers. “It’s not an extant possibility that a poet will be at something like the Super Bowl, it’s just nothing I have really heard about before,” Gorman said Sunday, according to BuzzFeed News. “And so these are the moments I strive for in my lifetime, which is to bring poetry into the spaces that we least expect it.”

    Read it at BuzzFeed News