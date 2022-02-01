India Arie, Graham Nash Join Mass Exodus From Spotify
FED UP
India Arie has joined the growing protest over Joe Rogan’s penchant for peddling misinformation on Spotify—and she’s added further fuel to the outrage by pointing out his “problematic” comments about race. The singer announced her decision on Instagram late Monday, saying she has decided to follow in the footsteps of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who pulled their music from the streaming platform last week after hundreds of health-care professionals sounded the alarm about Rogan’s frequent spreading of misinformation on the streaming service. “Neil Young opened a door that I must walk through,” Arie wrote, adding: “I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews. For me, it’s also his language around race.” (In an interview with Jordan Peterson last week, Rogan argued that he had at least some understanding of Black identity because he is Italian.) Rocker Graham Nash has also taken issue with “the COVID disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify,” he said in a statement Tuesday. And for that reason, he too has said he will be yanking all his music off the platform. As more and more artists have cut ties with Spotify, the CEO offered to add warning labels to certain content, and Rogan himself released a video claiming he just wants to have “interesting conversations” and not “promote misinformation.”