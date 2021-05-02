India Reports Highest Daily Death Toll in COVID Crisis
TRAGEDY UPON TRAGEDY
India has reported 3,689 new deaths on Sunday—its highest daily COVID-19 death toll in the crushing wave of the pandemic. The number of new cases dropped slightly on Sunday, down from more than 401,993 on Saturday to 392,488 a day later. On Saturday, a court in New Dehli also ruled that it could start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals were not delivered. “Water has gone above the head. Enough is Enough,” said New Delhi High Court. “We can’t have people dying.” On Saturday, 16 people died in two hospitals in Andhra Pradesh state and another six in Gurgaon hospital in New Delhi after oxygen supplies ran out.
Meanwhile, a crucial vote has dealt a defeat to beleaguered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party in controversial elections in West Bengal state after he was criticized for urging people to go out and vote despite the worsening pandemic.