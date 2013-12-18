India Ups Diplomatic Row with U.S.

Talk about petty. After the U.S. arrested an Indian diplomat in New York on charges of falsifying visa documents for a maid and then failing to pay her minimum wage, police in New Delhi have removed security barriers around the U.S. embassy there. The Indian government has also seized identification cards that extend Americans diplomatic benefits, and instituted a freeze on duty-free alcohol. India is outraged at what it sees as degrading treatment of its diplomat, who was reportedly arrested on the street and strip searched at jail, which U.S. Marshals say is standard procedure.