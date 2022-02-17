Thirteen Women and Girls Dead After Well Covering Abruptly Collapses at Wedding
‘HEART-WRENCHING’
Thirteen women and girls have died in northern India after a slab that was covering a well during marriage celebrations collapsed, causing them to plummet 50 feet down to the bottom. The tragic accident happened Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh state while guests were singing and dancing to celebrate the marriage. District magistrate S. Rajalingam said the iron well covering abruptly gave way and added: “The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris.” Ten other wedding guests were hospitalized in the collapse. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help.”