Indian Bus Fire Kills 42

At least 42 people are dead after a luxury bus caught fire in a deadly collision in India’s Andha Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The bus, traveling from Bangalore to Hyderabad, had more than 50 passengers on board. The driver and several other passengers managed to escape. Police said the bus collided with a culvert, causing the diesel tank to burst. “Before passengers could realize what had happened, the blaze engulfed the entire bus,” residents of the village told India’s newspaper, The Hindu. Most of the passengers were sleeping when the collision took place.