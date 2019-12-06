Indian Cops Fatally Shoot Four Men Accused of Gang-Rape and Murder of Young Woman
Police in India have fatally shot four men who were suspected of raping, killing, and burning the body of a young woman in a case that has provoked international outrage. The burned body of the woman, a 27-year-old veterinarian, was found last week near Hyderabad. The four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of the rape and murder, but hadn’t been formally charged. In the early hours of Friday, police took the suspects to the three sites where the rape, killing, and burning are believed to have taken place. “The suspects seized some weapons from policemen who had taken them there and started firing,” the local police commissioner said. “People asked them to surrender. Instead of surrendering, they continued to fire. Then in the return fire, the police killed the four of them.” The killings were celebrated by locals, with around 300 people gathering after the news broke. According to the Associated Press, some people hugged the officers, some chanted “Long live police,” and others showered the cops with flowers.