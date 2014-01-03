Indian PM to Step Down

CHEAT SHEET
The prime minister of the world’s largest democracy said Friday said he would step aside. At what was only his third news conference—ever—Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 81, announced he would hand the reins to 43-year-old Rahul Gandhi, saying he has the best resume to become the next party leader and prime minister. Singh’s Congress Party has become more and more unpopular after a series of corruption scandals and a lack of adequate response to a faltering economy and long-time issues with widespread poverty, lack of education, and bad infrastructure.