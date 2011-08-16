Indian Police Arrest 1,300

CHEAT SHEET
Indian police arrested 1,300 people Tuesday to halt a hunger strike organized by an anticorruption activist. One of the leaders of the protest, Anna Hazare, was arrested hours before the scheduled fast, and he is being held for a week at Delhi’s Tihar prison. Shortly after his arrest, the Indian government offered to release Hazare, and hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the prison to celebrate. But one of the campaign’s aides said Hazare refused to leave until the police could guarantee his original protest would take place. As news of his arrest spread, his supporters took to the streets to protest and were then arrested in cities throughout the country. Indian officials said the arrests were because the protesters had not secured the proper permits for the demonstrations.